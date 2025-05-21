Enzo Millot News: Excellent again
Millot scored six goals and added five assists in 1,850 minutes in the Bundesliga.
Millot's second season as a consistent starter was one better in both goals and assists, despite playing 400 fewer minutes. The midfielder has made himself something of a hero in the Stuttgart attack after keeping them in the Bundesliga two years ago. Millot might not be an everyday starter, but he projects for a big role moving forward.
