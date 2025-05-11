Enzo Millot News: Scores off bench in win

Millot scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and three chances created in Sunday's 4-0 win over FC Augsburg. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Millot scored Stuttgart's third goal in the 80th minute, capitalizing on a rebound after Ermedin Demirovic's shot hit the post. His composed finish into the bottom left corner showcased his attacking instincts. Millot brought a good impact off the bench, shooting three times and creating chances, his second-highest mark of the season. He also made three tackles, which was also his second-highest mark of the season, showing his motivation. He will aim to bring that impact again on Saturday when facing Leipzig for the last game of the season in the Bundesliga.