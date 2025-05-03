Fantasy Soccer
Enzo Tchato headshot

Enzo Tchato Injury: Option for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Tchato (quadriceps) is an option for Sunday's match against Brest, accoridng to manager Zoumana Camara, per Francois Rivier of Midi Libre.

Tchato has rejoined the group this week and is now an option again after a few matches out due to a quadriceps injury. This is solid news for the club, as he is their regular starter at right-back. That said, he will hope to reclaim that starting spot immediately against Brest.

