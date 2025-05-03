Enzo Tchato Injury: Option for Sunday

Tchato (quadriceps) is an option for Sunday's match against Brest, accoridng to manager Zoumana Camara, per Francois Rivier of Midi Libre.

Tchato has rejoined the group this week and is now an option again after a few matches out due to a quadriceps injury. This is solid news for the club, as he is their regular starter at right-back. That said, he will hope to reclaim that starting spot immediately against Brest.