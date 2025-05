Enzo Tchato recorded one shot (one on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Brest.

Tchato started again after missing six games with a quadriceps injury. The right-back sent in the second-most crosses for Montpellier in the match before subbing off during halftime. That was his 25th overall appearance (19 starts) in 2024-25.