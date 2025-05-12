Fantasy Soccer
Eray Comert headshot

Eray Comert Injury: Leaves early injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Comert had one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Mallorca. He was subbed off due to injury in the 82nd minute.

Comert helped Valladoli on defense with four clearances before subbing off with an undisclosed injury in the 82nd minute. The midfielder is now questionable until cleared by the doctors. He should be replaced by Marcos Andre in the lineup if he misses any time.

Eray Comert
Valladolid
