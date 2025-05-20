Fantasy Soccer
Eren Dinkci Injury: Limited by injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Dinkci provided three assists during 23 appearances (13 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Dinkci's season was limited by injuries, he joined Freiburg after a brilliant campaign with Heidenheim where he scored 10 and assisted four more goals. Injuries and poor form limited Dinkci's minutes and held him without a goal. If he can get fit the hope will be that he's ready for a large role next season.

