Eren Dinkci Injury: Limited by injuries

Dinkci provided three assists during 23 appearances (13 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Dinkci's season was limited by injuries, he joined Freiburg after a brilliant campaign with Heidenheim where he scored 10 and assisted four more goals. Injuries and poor form limited Dinkci's minutes and held him without a goal. If he can get fit the hope will be that he's ready for a large role next season.