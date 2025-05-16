Eren Dinkci Injury: Remains out Saturday
Dinkci (undisclosed) will remain out for Saturday's final clash of the season against Frankfurt, the club announced.
Dinkci was the only player not training this week for the club of the Black Forest. He will miss the final game of the season due to injury and will aim to be back fully fit for pre-season. His absence will not impact the starting squad since he has been a bench option in seven of his last eight available games.
