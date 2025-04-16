Fantasy Soccer
Eric Dier headshot

Eric Dier News: Nets rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Dier scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Inter Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Dier found the back of the net with a rare goal, rising highest and finishing into the bottom of the net. The center-back has earned a larger and larger role in Bavaria and continues to shine as Bayern head towards a Bundesliga title, despite the Champions League disappointment.

Eric Dier
Bayern Munich
