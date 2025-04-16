Eric Dier News: Nets rare goal
Dier scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Inter Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.
Dier found the back of the net with a rare goal, rising highest and finishing into the bottom of the net. The center-back has earned a larger and larger role in Bavaria and continues to shine as Bayern head towards a Bundesliga title, despite the Champions League disappointment.
