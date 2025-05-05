Eric Dier News: Nets rare goal

Dier scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against RB Leipzig. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Dier got forward and took a single shot during Saturday's draw, finding the back of the net. The center-back is rarely any sort of offensive contributor, but the goal Saturday was a massive one towards securing the title. Dier remains a frequent part of the starting XI and a valuable rotational option, though he may see fewer minutes with nothing left to play for.