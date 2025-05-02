Eric Dier News: Will leave club after season

Dier will leave Bayern at the end of the season after failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension, the club announced. "We discussed a contract extension with Eric. He informed us that he would not extend it and that he would be leaving us. He's a great guy, and we had a great time together. I hope he crowns his time with us with his first title," said sporting director Christoph Freund.

Dier will leave the club at the end of the season after playing two seasons with the Bavarians and scoring two goals. This season he made 24 appearances and helped keep five clean sheets while dealing with injuries. He will be a free agent in the summer and will be able to sign wherever he wants.