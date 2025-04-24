Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Eric Garcia headshot

Eric Garcia News: Assists only goal in the game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Garcia assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Mallorca.

Garcia provided only his second assist of the season as he helped Barcelona continue to make their push towards the title. In the game, he also attempted two shots, getting one on target. This was only the second game this season in which he has attempted two shots and only the fourth game in which he has created a chance.

Eric Garcia
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now