Eric Garcia News: Assists only goal in the game
Garcia assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Mallorca.
Garcia provided only his second assist of the season as he helped Barcelona continue to make their push towards the title. In the game, he also attempted two shots, getting one on target. This was only the second game this season in which he has attempted two shots and only the fourth game in which he has created a chance.
