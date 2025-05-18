Eric Garcia News: Earns yet another goal contribution

Garcia assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat against Villarreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 43rd minute.

Garcia continued his late-season success Sunday, as the defender would see yet another goal contribution after earning an assist on Lamine Yamal's 38th-minute goal. This now makes it three goal contributions across the club's past four games for the defender. He has now recorded two goals and three assists in 28 league appearances this season.