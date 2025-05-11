Eric Garcia News: Scores again

Garcia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-3 win over Real Madrid.

Garcia once again saw the start Sunday with Jules Kounde out, seeing 78 minutes of work at right-back. That said, he would also see another goal after scoring last outing, finding the back of the net in the 19th minute for the club's opening goal of the match. This brings him to four goal contributions in 26 appearances this season.