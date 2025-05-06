Eric Garcia News: Starts and scores
Garcia scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-3 defeat against Inter Milan.
Barcelona and Inter Milan were each other's opponents for the 2025 Champions League semifinals. During their first leg, Barca's right-back Jules Kounde suffered a hamstring injury, so Garcia logged 48 minutes then. Kounde has not recovered, so Barca started Garcia at right-back Tuesday. Offensively, it paid off considering he got Barcelona on the board. However, he defensively disappointed, and his other on-goal shot was relatively easy, made all the more worse with Barca's team out of UCL competition. For it, Garcia's stats include two goals, seven clearances and five interceptions.
