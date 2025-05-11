Fantasy Soccer
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting headshot

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting News: Nets brace Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Choupo-Moting scored twice from two shots while creating three chances during Saturday's 7-0 win over LA Galaxy.

Choupo-Moting scored in the 7th and 31st minutes while tying for the team-high with three chances created in the match. The forward has combined for three shots and five chances created over his last three matches with just Saturday's two goals over that stretch.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
New York Red Bulls
