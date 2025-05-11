Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting News: Nets brace Saturday
Choupo-Moting scored twice from two shots while creating three chances during Saturday's 7-0 win over LA Galaxy.
Choupo-Moting scored in the 7th and 31st minutes while tying for the team-high with three chances created in the match. The forward has combined for three shots and five chances created over his last three matches with just Saturday's two goals over that stretch.
