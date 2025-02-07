Fantasy Soccer
Erik Lira

Erik Lira Injury: Could play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Lira (quadriceps) has a high chance of returning for the weekend's match against Pachuca, Adrian Esparza of TUDN reported Thursday.

Lira missed the last game versus Tijuana and the midweek visit to Real Hope in CONCACAF activity due to an apparently minor issue. The versatile man scored one goal during his last performance as a holding midfielder, but he could also be used as part of a three-man defense. His return to the initial lineup would threaten Lorenzo Faravelli and Carlos Rodriguez if he's used in the middle line and Jesus Orozco if he's preferred at center-back.

Erik Lira
Cruz Azul
