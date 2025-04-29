Fantasy Soccer
Erik Sviatchenko headshot

Erik Sviatchenko News: Re-signs with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Sviatchenko has re-signed with Houston, according to the club.

Sviatchenko is not leaving Houston anytime soon, with the defender re-signing with the club through 2026 and holding an option for the 2027 season. This is a good move for the club and player, as he is a useful option in the defense. He has started in their past four outings and has started in five of his seven appearances this season, likely to continue in a starting role after the extension.

Erik Sviatchenko
Houston Dynamo
