Erik Sviatchenko News: Re-signs with Houston

Sviatchenko has re-signed with Houston, according to the club.

Sviatchenko is not leaving Houston anytime soon, with the defender re-signing with the club through 2026 and holding an option for the 2027 season. This is a good move for the club and player, as he is a useful option in the defense. He has started in their past four outings and has started in five of his seven appearances this season, likely to continue in a starting role after the extension.