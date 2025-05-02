Erling Haaland Injury: Aiming return in FA Cup final

Haaland (ankle) is likely aiming to return for the FA Cup Final on May 17 against Crystal Palace after recovering from a complicated syndesmosis injury to his ankle, coach Pep Guardiola confirmed in a press conference, according to The Telegraph. "The injury was [likely to be] for six weeks and now he's between four and five. The injury is not easy. Syndesmosis is a tricky, tricky injury but he's making partial training. On Wednesday he was almost fully training - he's getting better. Hopefully in the next games he can be there."

