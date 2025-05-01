Erling Haaland Injury: Feeling better, unlikely Friday

Haaland (ankle) is feeling better but is unlikely to be available for Friday's clash against Wolves, coach Pep Guardiola said in the press conference. "He's getting better. I don't think so [that he will be available tomorrow]."

Haaland has been training with the team this week and is feeling better but the game against Wolves will likely come too soon for him. He is expected to be assessed at the beginning of next week to determine his availability for the clash against Southampton. Until then, Kevin De Bruyne is expected to continue leading the line.