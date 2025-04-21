Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erling Haaland headshot

Erling Haaland Injury: Not yet training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Haaland (ankle) is yet to start training, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "He's not training either. The next games he won't be ready."

Haaland is still not seeing any progress in his return from an ankle injury, as the Norwegian still has yet to join training. That likely means a return is still a few weeks away, needing to train with the group before he is considered an option. That said, he likely won't return until late May, hoping he at least gets to see the field again this campaign.

Erling Haaland
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now