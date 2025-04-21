Erling Haaland Injury: Not yet training

Haaland (ankle) is yet to start training, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "He's not training either. The next games he won't be ready."

Haaland is still not seeing any progress in his return from an ankle injury, as the Norwegian still has yet to join training. That likely means a return is still a few weeks away, needing to train with the group before he is considered an option. That said, he likely won't return until late May, hoping he at least gets to see the field again this campaign.