Erling Haaland News: Fails to score

Haaland notched three shots (one on target) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Haaland was once again unable to score at Wembley, with only one of the forward's three shots finding the target. This now makes it two straight outings without a goal since he returned from injury. He will be unable to see the Golden Boot in Premier League play but will hope to at least see joint second and match Alexander Isak, who currently has 23 goals compared to Haaland's 21.