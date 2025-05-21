Fantasy Soccer
Erling Haaland headshot

Erling Haaland News: Quiet in victory over Cherries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Haaland had one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

Haaland managed just one shot on target Tuesday and did not generate many threatening opportunities. In midfield he won six of the nine duels he engaged in and was subbed after 83 minutes. From 30 appearances he has bagged 21 (third highest in EPL) and generated three assists. It has now been five EPL appearances since he last found the net from open play.

Erling Haaland
Manchester City
