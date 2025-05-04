Fantasy Soccer
Ermedin Demirovic headshot

Ermedin Demirovic News: Assists off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Demirovic assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against FC St. Pauli.

Demirovic replaced Jamie Leweling in the 73rd minute and assisted Nick Woltemade's winner in the 88th. Demirovic also recorded a tackle. While he has netted 13 goals this season-including a hat-trick against Bochum a month ago-this was his first assist of the campaign.

Ermedin Demirovic
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
