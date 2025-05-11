Ermedin Demirovic News: Seals victory with late header

Demirovic scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 victory over FC Augsburg.

Demirovic scored Stuttgart's fourth goal in the 87th minute by heading in a precise cross from Chris Fuhrich. His goal capped off a comprehensive win for Stuttgart and showcased their attacking prowess against his former club Augsburg. The forward made a strong impact off the bench during his 15-minute appearance and contributed to four shots. His goal ended a four-match drought and marked his 14th goal of the Bundesliga season, leaving him one short of his 2023 total with Augsburg. He will look to equal or surpass that record in the final game of the season against Leipzig on Saturday.