Esteban Andrada News: Concedes twice to Pachuca
Andrada made six saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Pachuca.
Andrada was the villain of the match for his team, as he rebounded a ball to Salomon Rondon for the decisive goal in the closing minutes. Still, the keeper made a season-high six saves in his eighth appearance of the Clausura campaign. He'll hope to have a chance to get back on track in the next stage against Pumas, who scored six goals over their last five league games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now