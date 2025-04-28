Esteban Andrada News: Concedes twice to Pachuca

Andrada made six saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Pachuca.

Andrada was the villain of the match for his team, as he rebounded a ball to Salomon Rondon for the decisive goal in the closing minutes. Still, the keeper made a season-high six saves in his eighth appearance of the Clausura campaign. He'll hope to have a chance to get back on track in the next stage against Pumas, who scored six goals over their last five league games.