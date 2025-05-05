Esteban Andrada News: Earns clean sheet against Pumas

Andrada had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Pumas.

Andrada shook off his mistake in the first Play-In game to secure his third clean sheet over the last four league matches. He also recorded multiple saves for the sixth time in a row since taking the starting spot back from Luis Cardenas. Up next is the quarterfinals round, where Rayados will face Toluca's league-leading attack.