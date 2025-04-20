Ethan Nwaneri News: Scores off bench

Nwaneri found the back of the net late in Arsenal's 4-0 win over Ipswich Town on Sunday.

The young winger has seen less action since Bukayo Saka's return, but made an impact even in limited minutes Sunday. There's a good chance Nwaneri sees more time against Crystal Palace Wednesday since it's a quick turnaround for Arsenal. Palace has conceded 10 goals over its last three matches, making this a good matchup for Nwaneri to take advantage of should he play.