Evan N'Dicka headshot

Evan N'Dicka News: Piles up stats against Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

N'Dicka recorded one shot (zero on goal), one tackle (one won) and eight clearances in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lazio.

N'Dicka was busy and tidy for the most part, thwarting a few actions, but his side still allowed one goal. He has totaled 24 clearances, eight tackles (seven won), two interceptions and two blocks in the last five matches, contributing to two clean sheets.

Evan N'Dicka
Roma
