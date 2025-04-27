Evan N'Dicka News: Shows well in Inter fixture

N'Dicka had one shot (zero on goal), one tackle (one won) and eight clearances in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Inter Milan.

N'Dicka had his hands full in the back especially in the second half but didn't cave and had a nice physical duel with Denzel Dumfries in the final stretch of the game. He has logged multiple clearances and at least one tackle in four of the last five bouts, amassing 25 and six (all won) respectively, contributing to three clean sheets and notching one interception, one block and three shots (one on target).