Evander News: Assists opener Saturday

Evander assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Columbus Crew.

Evander set up the opening goal of the match, a Kevin Denkey strike in the 6th minute. It marked his third assist of the season, two of which have come in the last three matches. He also played well on the defensive end as he won two tackles, intercepted one pass, made one clearance and won six duels in his full 90 minutes of action.