Evander News: Scores, assists in win

Evander scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Austin FC.

Evander delivered another MVP-level performance in this matchup, scoring the opener with a well-placed shot from outside the box and later assisting the game-winning goal courtesy of Gerardo Valenzuela. Evander has tallied seven goals and two assists across 10 appearances this season and is picking up right where he left it off last season, when he finished near the top of the MVP voting while playing for the Timbers.