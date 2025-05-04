Evanilson News: Fifth strike in seven matches

Evanilson scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Arsenal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

Evanilson continued to demonstrate that he is one of the best goal poachers in the EPL. He found the net with his only on target effort, a scrambled nudge over the goal line. He was subbed after 87 minutes. The Brazilian is in scintillating form, he has now bagged five and produced an assist from the Cherries last seven matches.