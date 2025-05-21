Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evanilson headshot

Evanilson News: Woodwork strike in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Evanilson recorded two shots (none on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat versus Manchester City.

Evanilson was well marked Tuesday and not given many opportunities. He did not place any shots on target but was unlucky not to get onto the scoresheet when an attempt rattled the post. He was subbed after 83 minutes. From 30 appearances the Brazilian has accrued 10 goals, with a strike and an assist coming from his previous three games.

Evanilson
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now