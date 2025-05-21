Evanilson News: Woodwork strike in loss

Evanilson recorded two shots (none on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat versus Manchester City.

Evanilson was well marked Tuesday and not given many opportunities. He did not place any shots on target but was unlucky not to get onto the scoresheet when an attempt rattled the post. He was subbed after 83 minutes. From 30 appearances the Brazilian has accrued 10 goals, with a strike and an assist coming from his previous three games.