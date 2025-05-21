Evann Guessand News: Scores on Saturday

Guessand scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and one chance created in Saturday's 6-0 win over Brest.

Guessand scored the team's first goal in the match which was his 13th in the league campaign. It was his first goal in the league in more than two months. While doing so, Guessand provided assist for the team's second on the night. It was the fourth occasion this season where Guessand scored a goal and provided an assist in the same fixture.