Ez Abde headshot

Ez Abde News: Closes out scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Ez Abde scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 5-1 win against Valladolid.

Abde closed out the scoring with a goal in the dying stages of the match, but it was a perfect showing of his quality, as he danced around the ball and got past three opponents to score a beautiful goal. He's a quality winger, but he won't carry a lot of fantasy upside if he continues to play off the bench on a regular basis.

