Ez Abde News: Closes out scoring

Ez Abde scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 5-1 win against Valladolid.

Abde closed out the scoring with a goal in the dying stages of the match, but it was a perfect showing of his quality, as he danced around the ball and got past three opponents to score a beautiful goal. He's a quality winger, but he won't carry a lot of fantasy upside if he continues to play off the bench on a regular basis.