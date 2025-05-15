Ezequiel Ponce Injury: Suffers undisclosed injury

Ponce was subbed off due to injury in the 85th minute of Wednesday's 2-0 win over Minnesota United. He generated three shots (one on goal) before exiting the match.

In place of Ponce, Toyosi Olusanya logged several minutes, which may exponentially increase should the former's undisclosed injury remain problematic with less-than-usual rest available. Currently, the Dynamo's next game is scheduled for Saturday at Dallas.