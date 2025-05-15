Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ezequiel Ponce headshot

Ezequiel Ponce Injury: Suffers undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2025 at 9:14am

Ponce was subbed off due to injury in the 85th minute of Wednesday's 2-0 win over Minnesota United. He generated three shots (one on goal) before exiting the match.

In place of Ponce, Toyosi Olusanya logged several minutes, which may exponentially increase should the former's undisclosed injury remain problematic with less-than-usual rest available. Currently, the Dynamo's next game is scheduled for Saturday at Dallas.

Ezequiel Ponce
Houston Dynamo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now