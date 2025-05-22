Ezequiel Ponce News: Plays 30 minutes in cup

Ponce (undisclosed) played 30 minutes in Wednesday's 3-1 loss against Austin in the US Open Cup, confirming he has fully recovered from injury.

Ponce was forced off late in the game against Minnesota and missed the last contest against Dallas due to injury. The issue proved to be minor since he played 30 minutes in Wednesday's US Open Cup game. His return is good news for the team since he has been a consistent starter this season for Houston and will likely feature in the starting XI on Saturday against San Jose.