Ezequiel Ponce News: Scores goal in victory

Ponce scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 27th minute.

Ponce doubled the lead by firing a left-footed strike from inside the box in the 79th minute versus Austin. With three goals in 10 matches, Ponce is now the lone top scorer on the squad during the 2025 MLS season. Moreover, he has taken multiple shots in each of the last five games. He should hold offensive potential as his side's first-choice striker, standing out for his threat from both open play and direct set pieces.