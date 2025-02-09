Ezri Konsa Injury: Injured against Spurs

Konsa was forced off in the 27th minute during the 0-0 FA Cup draw to the Spurs.

Konsa failed to go the full 90 minutes for the first time since Oct 6, as he was forced off with an injury. He's been Aston Villa's most reliable player, therefore his loss could be crucial for the back line. He's been averaging about 2.9 clearances per game while starting all 22 PL appearances featured in.