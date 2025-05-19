Fantasy Soccer
Fabian Herbers

Fabian Herbers Injury: Training alone with ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Herbers (ankle) was viewed training alone with a ball during Monday's training session, accoridng to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Herbers was absent last match but is seeing some improvements already, with the attacker having trained individually Monday. This is az good sign, with it being his first work done since the injury. He will now hope to join the team in training soon and be an option for Saturday's contest against LAFC.

Fabian Herbers
CF Montreal

