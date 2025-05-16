Fabian Herbers Injury: Won't play due to ankle
Herbers (ankle) is out for Saturday's match against Toronto.
Herbers is not going to be able to make the quick turnaround for Saturday's contest after his early exit Wednesday, with his ankle injury keeping him sidelined. This is tough news for the club, as he has started in their last three outings. That said, Giacomo Vironi is expected to re-enter the starting XI in his place.
