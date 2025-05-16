Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fabian Herbers headshot

Fabian Herbers Injury: Won't play due to ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Herbers (ankle) is out for Saturday's match against Toronto.

Herbers is not going to be able to make the quick turnaround for Saturday's contest after his early exit Wednesday, with his ankle injury keeping him sidelined. This is tough news for the club, as he has started in their last three outings. That said, Giacomo Vironi is expected to re-enter the starting XI in his place.

Fabian Herbers
CF Montreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now