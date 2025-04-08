Fabian Ruiz News: Creative hub

Ruiz registered one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win against Angers.

Ruiz was an integral part of PSG's midfield dominance over Angers on Saturday. In 63 minutes played, the Spanish international created the most chances in the match with four, made nine passes into the final third, and completed both of his long ball passes. Ruiz was likely subbed off the pitch earlier than usual due to PSG's upcoming fixture against Aston Villa on Wednesday in the UCL quarter-finals, which Ruiz will play a big role in for the French side.