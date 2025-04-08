Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Fabian Ruiz headshot

Fabian Ruiz News: Creative hub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Ruiz registered one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win against Angers.

Ruiz was an integral part of PSG's midfield dominance over Angers on Saturday. In 63 minutes played, the Spanish international created the most chances in the match with four, made nine passes into the final third, and completed both of his long ball passes. Ruiz was likely subbed off the pitch earlier than usual due to PSG's upcoming fixture against Aston Villa on Wednesday in the UCL quarter-finals, which Ruiz will play a big role in for the French side.

Fabian Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now