Fabian Ruiz News: Scores opening goal

Ruiz rocketed a shot in the back of the net to give PSG a 1-0 lead en route to a 2-1 win over Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal Wednesday.

PSG withstood some early pressure and Ruiz was able to double the team's advantage on aggregate score. The midfielder could see some playing time against a weak Montpellier side, although PSG might opt to rest some key guys with the league title already secured.