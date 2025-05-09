Fantasy Soccer
Fabian Schar headshot

Fabian Schar Injury: Likely against Chelsea

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Schar (hamstring) should be fine for Sunday's clash against Chelsea, according to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail.

Schar limped off Saturday's game due to a hamstring injury but he should be fine to play in Sunday's game. This is positive news since he has been an undisputed starter in the backline for Newcastle. That said, if he isn't deemed fit to start, Sven Botman could get his first start since Jan. 18.

Fabian Schar
Newcastle United
