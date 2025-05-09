Fabian Schar Injury: Likely against Chelsea

Schar (hamstring) should be fine for Sunday's clash against Chelsea, according to Craig Hope of the Daily Mail.

Schar limped off Saturday's game due to a hamstring injury but he should be fine to play in Sunday's game. This is positive news since he has been an undisputed starter in the backline for Newcastle. That said, if he isn't deemed fit to start, Sven Botman could get his first start since Jan. 18.