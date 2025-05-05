Fabian Schar Injury: Limped off Saturday

Schar (undisclosed) limped off in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Brighton, raising some concerns about his fitness. He will be assessed in the coming days, coach Eddie Howe said in a press conference, according to the Northern Echo. "I'm not 100 per cent sure what's happened with Fabby. Fabby was limping. I don't know whether that was cramp or a muscle injury, so we'll have to check."

Schar will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue that saw him limp off in the 89th minute of Saturday's clash. It is still unclear whether it was only cramps or a muscle injury. He has some time to recover before Sunday's clash against the Blues, but if he has to miss that game, Sven Botman or Emil Krafth could replace him in central defense.