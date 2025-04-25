Fantasy Soccer
Fabian Schar Injury: Should be available against Ipswich

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Schar (hamstring) should be available for Saturday's clash against Ipswich, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "Fabian, we hope will be okay."

Schar feared a hamstring injury in their last contest but the issue revealed to be minor since he was training normally this week and is expected to be available for Saturday's game making his return directly in the starting XI. If he isn't deemed fit enough, Emil Kraft would be a possible replacement in the backline.

Fabian Schar
Newcastle United
