Fabiano Parisi News: Opens scoring Sunday

Parisi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 win versus Bologna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 77th minute.

Parisi opened up the scoring Sunday with an outside-the-box strike in the 13th minute assisted by Luca Ranieri. It marked his second goal of the season and his first since Oct. 20. He played well on the defensive end too as he won four duels, intercepted two passes, made one clearance and won one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.