Fabiano Parisi News: Swings in two crosses against Inter

Parisi drew three fouls and recorded one shot (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 3-0 victory over Inter Milan.

Parisi was fielded as a winger due to a few absences and did his part in the final third. In addition to deputizing Robin Gosens, could get more opportunities in this role since Fiorentina didn't replace Andrea Sottil. He has posted two key passes, six crosses (three accurate), three tackles (two won) and three interceptions in his last five displays (one start).