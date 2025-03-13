Fantasy Soccer
Fabio Carvalho Injury: Might return before end of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Carvalho (shoulder) recently underwent surgery but could return to action before the end of the 2024/25 season, according to manager Thomas Frank.

Carvalho might have a shot at playing before the end of the season, but Frank said it's not a given. "[Carvalho] is a longer one. A quick and good recovery could keep the return to play time down, so he could be back just before the end of the season, but it would need to be a top return to play time. It's his right shoulder. The surgery was good, and the rehab is on track, but it's only been a week." He won't be back anytime soon.

