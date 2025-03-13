Fabio Carvalho Injury: Might return before end of season

Carvalho (shoulder) recently underwent surgery but could return to action before the end of the 2024/25 season, according to manager Thomas Frank.

Carvalho might have a shot at playing before the end of the season, but Frank said it's not a given. "[Carvalho] is a longer one. A quick and good recovery could keep the return to play time down, so he could be back just before the end of the season, but it would need to be a top return to play time. It's his right shoulder. The surgery was good, and the rehab is on track, but it's only been a week." He won't be back anytime soon.