Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 7

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax and Sleeper whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Mads Hermansen (26% Fantrax, 56% Sleeper): Hermansen has become a saves machine in recent weeks, best highlighted by his 22-point performance at the weekend where he made 13 saves in the 4-2 loss to Arsenal. He gets a home match against Bournemouth next, a side that's struggled to score consistently without Dominic Solanke. While clean sheets will be hard to come by for Hermansen all season, save upside is making him relevant most weeks.

DEFENDERS

Jean-Clair Todibo (7% Fantrax, 2% Sleeper): West Ham have struggled mightily this season with Todibo entering the starting XI for the first time last match, scoring 5.25 points during the 1-1 draw with Brentford. Todibo could continue to start after the solid outing and while he offers little in attack, he's a capable defender with a solid floor based on clearances and tackles. Todibo and the Hammers get a cushy home match against Ipswich Town next.

James Justin (16% Fantrax, 14% Sleeper): Justin was the standout defender of Gameweek 6, scoring an improbable brace in a 24.5-point performance against Arsenal. Though Justin can't be relied upon to score or assist with regularity, he's been a solid performer this season with 25 clearances and 13 tackles while playing every minute for Leicester. The Foxes are in a good spot in their schedule, as well, with fellow bottom-half sides in each of their next four fixtures.

MIDFIELDERS

Fabio Carvalho (44% Fantrax, 22% Sleeper): Carvalho has started back-to-back matches for Brentford, scoring 7.5 and 13.5 points while providing one assist. He has upside when given opportunity, bagging a goal and two assists in the EFL Cup a couple weeks ago. He has never had consistent player time in the Premier League, but he may be given a stretch of games following the long-term injury to Yoane Wissa, though he'll still have to compete with Kevin Schade and Keane Lewis-Potter for minutes.

Carlos Baleba (24% Fantrax, 10% Sleeper): Baleba was involved in both Brighton goals during their 4-2 loss to Chelsea at the weekend and has been locked into the starting XI with four straight starts in midfield. He's more known for his defensive work, giving him a solid floor from tackles, though he's been more attacking under Fabian Hurzeler with 12 shots over his last four appearances. In addition to his recent goal at Chelsea, he also scored in the EFL Cup two weeks ago.

FORWARDS

Liam Delap (20% Fantrax, 54% Sleeper): Delap stole the headlines from teammate Jack Clarke, (3% Fantrax, 0% Sleeper), who was also good and worth a look on waivers, by netting a brace to steal a point from Aston Villa during Sunday's 2-2 draw. Delap has been hot-and-cold to start his campaign with Ipswich, but there's talent in the former Manchester City academy player's boots and he's a consistent starter who is readily available on waivers. Delap and company don't face a big-six side over the next four matchdays, which could mean more goals for the striker.

Michail Antonio (8% Fantrax, 15% Sleeper): I'm not that excited to be recommending Antonio, but he's a regular starter for West Ham who finally got his first goal involvement via an assist during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Brentford. Even with the goal involvement he only scored nine points highlighting his lack of real fantasy intrigue. That said, if you're desperate, he's a good one week pickup as West Ham face Ipswich at home in one of the better matchups they'll have this season. Of note, Niclas Fullkrug is back from injury and could eventually make the XI for the Hammers.